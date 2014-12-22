PRAGUE, Dec 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
===========================NEWS================================
TAX: The Czech finance ministry wants to sharply raise taxes
on betting companies from 2016 to almost double the amount it
collects from the industry, officials said on Friday.
AIRLINES: The European Commission approved on Friday the
proposed acquisition of Czech national carrier Ceske Aerolinie
(CSA) by Travel Service and Cesky Aeroholding (CAH).
SLOVENIA: Slovenia's largest brewery Pivovarna Lasko
said on Friday it had sold 75.31 percent of its
mineral water bottling unit Radenska to Czech soft drinks maker
Kofola.
EUSTREAM: Technical problems have caused a delay of testing
operations at a new gas pipeline connecting Slovakia and
Hungary, the Slovak pipeline operator Eustream said on Friday.
REFINERY: The Czech anti-monopoly office said on Friday it
had approved Unipetrol's acquisition of a 32.4 percent
stake in Ceska Rafinerska from Italy's ENI to give it
full control of the refinery.
CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty hit a 15-month low on Friday
and Hungary's forint fell to a three-month trough, dragged down
by rumblings in Russian financial markets and rising chances of
rate cuts.
CEE POWER: Strong winds and lower demand ahead of the
Christmas holiday slashed Czech and Slovak prompt power prices
on Friday, while Hungary and Romania remained at a regional
premium, traders said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2014
vs Euro 27.579 27.604 0.09 -0.9
vs Dollar 22.499 22.472 -0.12 -13.25
Czech Equities 944.56 944.56 -0.7 -4.5
U.S. Equities 17,804.8 17,778.15 0.15 7.41
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
BANKS: Czech banks' total net profit fell by 360 million
crowns to 50.28 billion crowns in the first nine months of the
year, according to central bank data.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
HEALTHCARE: Czech businessman Tomas Chrenek has bought the
remaining 25 percent in healthcare holding Agel from Martin
Polach, the magazine reported without citing sources. Chrenek is
now the sole owner of the group.
Tyden.cz
Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it
vouch for their accuracy.
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)