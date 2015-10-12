PRAGUE, Oct 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka to meet European Vice-President and Commissioner for the digital single market Andrus Ansip. News conference at 1440 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ C.BANK: The Czech central bank may delay exit from its weak crown exchange rate policy later than in the second half of 2016 if anti-inflationary risks grow, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in a presentation released on the bank's website on Sunday. Story: Related news: INFLATION: Czech consumer prices fell 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in September, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.4 percent, higher than market expectations, statistics office data showed on Friday. Story: Related news: * For TEXT of central bank comment: BANKS: The Czech anti-monopoly office has approved Raiffeisenbank's acquisition of Citibank's retail banking and credit card businesses in the Czech Republic, the watchdog said on Friday. Story: Related news: CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) Czech unit, which operates the country's biggest channel TV Nova, will raise its basic pricelist by 6 percent in 2016, sales director Jan Vlcek said. Story: Related news: O2: O2 Czech Republic said it had been granted an allotment of radio frequencies for the bands of 900 MHz and 1,800 MHz for February 8, 2016 until October 22, 2024. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were relatively unchanged on Friday, as markets looked past dovish signals from the Federal Reserve's minutes, expecting that the world's largest central bank will sooner or later tighten its policy. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Forecasts for windy weather and typically lower weekend demand pushed central and southeastern European prices down on Friday, traders said. Story: Related news: PUBLISHING: Saudi Arabia summoned the Czech ambassador to protest against a new translation of Salman Rushdie's book "Satanic Verses", Saudi state media said on Friday, 27 years after the novel triggered mass demonstrations and a death threat against the author. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.091 27.393 1.1 2.03 vs Dollar 23.82 25.567 6.83 -4.33 Czech Equities 981.18 981.18 1.09 3.64 U.S. Equities 17,084.49 17,050.75 0.2 -4.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ VW - SKODA: Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, said its planned investment in its Kvasiny plant is not under threat due to VW's emissions rigging scandal. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14; Story on plans: Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)