PRAGUE, Nov 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== September retail sales data at 0800 GMT ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Komercni Banka nine-month results news conference (0830 GMT). PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates. Announcement expected at 1200 GMT with a news conference to follow at 1315 GMT. The Czech National Bank board is likely to uphold its weak crown policy, and the likelihood is rising it may postpone exit from the ultra-loose monetary policy beyond the end of 2016, a Reuters poll showed. ===========================NEWS================================ UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol could still pay its first dividend since 2007 out of this year's profits despite an outage of a steam cracker unit, the company's chairman and chief executive said in an interview. KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a 0.7 percent dip in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, missing expectations for a slight rise as risk costs inched up. FORTUNA: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group said on Thursday its core profit fell 19.6 percent to 17.7 million euros ($19.23 million) in the first nine months of 2015, confirming it expects a steeper decline for the full year. CEZ: The outage of two reactors at Czech CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant will likely last up to three weeks beyond the company's current estimates, the head of the Czech nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday. CARS: Czech passenger car registrations grew 10.5 percent year-on-year in October to 19,658 vehicles, data from the Car Importers' Association showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA: Leaders of nine Central and Eastern European and Baltic states said in a joint statement on Wednesday they were gravely concerned by Russia's "continuing aggressive posturing" and backed a sustainable NATO military presence in the region. CEE MARKETS: The leu hit 9-week lows on Thursday as Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned, while a continuing torrent of dovish comments from the Hungarian central bank weakened the forint to 5-week lows. CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day-ahead power prices rose on Wednesday on forecasts for declining solar and wind generation in the region, traders said. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.033 27.053 0.07 2.24 vs Dollar 24.896 24.537 -1.46 -9.04 Czech Equities 980.91 980.91 0.07 3.61 U.S. Equities 17,867.58 17,918.15 -0.28 0.25 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ VW-SKODA: Transport Minister Dan Tok said after meeting his German counterpart in Berlin that he feared the Czech Republic may have consider making the voluntary recall of cars affected by Volkswagen's emissions scandal mandatory next year. It could affect 40,000 VW cars and 106,000 Skoda brand cars. Pravo, page 19 O2: Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic said it would start work in 2017 on a new 5G data network. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.