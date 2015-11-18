PRAGUE, Nov 18 - Here are news stories, press reports and
events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on
Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================NEWS================================
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 8 billion
crowns ($317.74 million) worth of domestic government bonds in
one primary auction taking place in December, the ministry said.
CETIN: Czech investment group PPF called a general meeting
of Cetin for Dec. 3 over its plan to squeeze out
minority shareholders in the telecoms infrastructure firm.
CEE MARKETS: The forint firmed a shade as
Hungary's central bank kept interest rates on hold as expected,
while a jump by OTP Bank shares boosted the country's
main stock index to a 6-month high.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2015
vs Euro 27.023 27 -0.09 2.27
vs Dollar 25.375 25.17 -0.81 -11.14
Czech Equities 978.69 978.69 -0.24 3.38
U.S. Equities 17,489.5 17,483.01 0.04 -1.87
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
ARMS: The Czech police have been investigating two French
nationals who attempted to smuggle weapons from Slovakia in
April, a police spokesman said. No connection to the Paris
attacks has been established yet.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
SOLAR: A longer delay in the release of the subsidies for
solar power plants could bring some of the producers into
bankruptcy, which then in turn might put pressure on banks that
lent the solar producers billions of crowns, Industry Minister
Jan Mladek was quoted as saying.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 10
