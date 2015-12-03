PRAGUE, Dec 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - Czech telecoms infrastructure firm Cetin to hold an annual shareholders' meeting. Related news: PRAGUE - Summit of Prime Ministers of Visegrad Group (V4) and Korean President Park Geun-hye (1200 GMT). News conference at 1515 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================ MOODY'S: Moody's ratings agency said Czech regional and local governments are set to register strong revenue growth in 2016. Story: Related news: NORD STREAM 2: The Czech government decided on Wednesday not to sign a letter to the European Union raising concern among central and southeastern European nations that Russia's plans to extend its gas link to Germany could threaten the region's energy security. Story: Related news: MIGRANTS: Slovakia filed a lawsuit at the European Court of Justice on Wednesday against a European Union decision to redistribute 120,000 asylum seekers among member countries, the first legal challenge to a measure that has divided the bloc. Story: Related news: SKODA: VW's Skoda, whose car sales have fallen recently, said on Wednesday that after consideration it will not introduce additional weekend shifts in December but it was not cutting production. Story: Related news: CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown is expected to remain flat in the next year despite rising pressure on the central bank to remove its ceiling on the currency's value, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty firmed on Wednesday after the government said the budget deficit overshoot this year will be less than some market players expected, and most other currencies in the region also posted small gains. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices rose on Wednesday due to nuclear outages and less wind supply in the region, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2015 vs Euro 27.014 27.053 0.14 2.31 vs Dollar 25.508 24.537 -3.96 -11.72 Czech Equities 959.39 959.39 -1 1.34 U.S. Equities 17,729.68 17,888.35 -0.89 -0.52 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ KOFOLA: Shares in Kofola CeskoSlovensko rose to 515 crowns, from an offer price of 510 crowns, on its Prague debut after a share offering. Antonin Piskacek of deal manager Ceska Sporitelna the company's entry onto the stock market can serve as a model for other Czech companies. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 BETTING: Investment groups KKCG and Emma Capital want to combine gambling firms Sazka, OPAP and Casinos Austria into a holding company. KKCG would hold take a 75 percent stake. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)