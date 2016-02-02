PRAGUE, Feb 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
===========================NEWS=================================
O2: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic
acquired 61,250 shares at an average price of 256.17 crowns last
week in the first two days after launching a share buyback
programme, data on its website showed.
RECORD SURPLUS: The Czech central state budget showed a
45.87 billion crowns ($1.85 billion) surplus at the end of
January, the highest in the country's history, mainly thanks to
higher inflow of EU funds, Finance Ministry data showed on
Monday.
CEE PMI: Czech factory output jumped to a six-month high in
January while Hungary's output bounced back after a brief
contraction, but Poland's manufacturing sector slowed and
business sentiment deteriorated, surveys showed on Monday.
MISSING CZECHS: Five Czech citizens who went missing in
Lebanon in July are now with the Lebanese security services, a
security source told Reuters on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty gained against the euro on Monday to
levels last seen before an unexpected downgrade of Poland's
credit rating two weeks ago, still helped by Japan's rate cut on
Friday.
CEE POWER: Surging wind supply levels drove Czech and Slovak
day-ahead power lower on Monday while outages in southeastern
Europe supported Hungarian and Romanian spot prices, traders
said.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08
vs Dollar 24.768 24.537 -0.94 0.37
Czech Equities 914.71 914.71 -0.69 -4.35
U.S. Equities 16,449.18 16,466.3 -0.1 -5.6
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
TOLL: Hungary's National Toll Payment Services has expressed
interest in running the Czech highway toll system from 2017.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
