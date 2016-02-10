PRAGUE, Feb 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament continues a session. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of government bond auction. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= EARNINGS POLL: Komercni Banka is likely to post a 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit as risk costs rise, although strong earnings in the whole of 2015 will help the Czech lender maintain the level of its dividend, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Story: Related news: SUBSIDIES: The Czech Republic received net 151.8 billion crowns (5.62 billion euros) in European Union subsidies in 2015, twice the 2015 amount and the highest result on record, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets mostly fell on Tuesday as persistent fears about global growth led investors to seek the safest havens, although Polish bank stocks, which have plunged in recent months, outperformed local and western peers. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day-ahead power fell on Tuesday with a spike in Balkan wind generation and improving hydro levels pulling down Hungarian and Romanian prices, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.011 27.053 0.16 -0.05 vs Dollar 23.947 24.537 2.4 3.68 Czech Equities 852.97 852.97 -2.24 -10.81 U.S. Equities 16,014.38 16,027.05 -0.08 -8.1 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= MORTGAGES: Several top Czech banks will offer mortgages with interest rate below 2 percent from February. Czechs took mortgages worth 200 billion crowns ($8.36 billion) in 2015 and the banks expect that sum to grow further this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 TOURISTS: The number of tourists arriving to the Czech Republic from abroad rose 7.3 percent year-on-year to 8.68 million in 2015, the statistics office's data showed. Pravo, page 15 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.9300 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)