PRAGUE, Feb 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)

PRAGUE - Komercni Banka full-year 2015 results (0600 GMT) news conference at 0830 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - Second round of government bond auction.

PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.

KOMERCNI BANKA: Komercni Banka has proposed a 310 crown per share dividend from 2015 attributable net profit, maintaining the level it paid in the previous year as expected, the Czech lender said on Thursday.

BRITISH TALKS: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic want to keep Britain in the European Union but London's plans to curb welfare benefits to migrant workers in Britain remain their "primary concern", a joint statement said.

SALES REPORTING: The Czech government, overcoming stubborn opposition, on Wednesday pushed a bill through parliament's lower house that would set up an online system for shops and restaurants to report sales as part of a crackdown on tax evasion.

GAS CONNECT AUSTRIA: Gas Connect Austria, the pipeline unit of Austrian energy group OMV, has drawn interest from several parties ahead of an auction that could value the asset at up to 750 million euros ($845 million), three people familiar with the deal said. Parties expected to participate in the auction include a consortium of German insurer Allianz and Borealis Infrastructure, which is part of Canadian pension fund OMERS. It is also expected to fetch interest from Belgium's Fluxys , Czech-Slovak energy group EPH as well as First State Investments, the asset management arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the people said.

CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Wednesday as a rebound in bank shares in Europe and expectations of dovish comments from the Fed overshadowed a fall in Asian stock markets and a warning from the Polish central bank about a plan to convert Swiss franc loans.

CEE POWER: Central and southeastern day-ahead power prices rose on Wednesday due to forecasts for falling wind generation levels across the region, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.021 27.005 -0.06 -0.09
vs Dollar 23.926 24.037 0.46 3.76
Czech Equities 863.74 863.74 1.26 -9.68
U.S. Equities 15,914.74 16,014.38 -0.62 -8.67

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

CHINA: The head of the Czech investment agency said Chinese investment could reach 5 billion crowns ($209.23 million) over the next two years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 23.8970 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)