PRAGUE, Feb 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
==========================EVENTS================================
PRAGUE - Finance Ministry publishes detailed calendar for
the issuance of domestic state bonds in March.
===========================NEWS=================================
NEGATIVE RATES: The Czech central bank may have to cut
interest rates into negative territory for a short time if
deflationary pressure from abroad persists, board member and
likely future governor Jiri Rusnok said.
INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.6 percent on a
monthly basis in January, putting the year-on-year inflation
rate at 0.6 percent and above market expectations, statistics
office data showed on Friday.
DEBT: Czech government debt dropped to 37.2 percent of
economic output at the end of 2015, down 1.8 percentage points
from 2014 as the nominal debt level rose by 9.3 billion crowns
($386.86 million) to 1.673 trillion crowns, the Finance Ministry
said on Friday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus
of 10.5 billion crowns ($437.83 million) in December,
significantly higher than expected, central bank data showed on
Friday.
MIGRATION: Central European leaders are ready to help Balkan
countries seal their borders with Greece to stem the flow of
migrants across the continent, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav
Sobotka told Reuters on Sunday.
IMMIGRATION: Eastern European leaders are set to offer
manpower and other aid to help Macedonia seal its Greek border,
sources close to the discussions told Reuters, in a move that
could strand migrants in Greece in the coming months.
OBITUARY: Borek Sipek, the official architect for Prague
Castle during Vaclav Havel's Czech presidency, died on Saturday
after a long struggle with cancer, the CTK news agency said. He
was 66.
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets firmed on Friday as a
batch of economic data underpinned a perception of robust growth
and stability in the European Union's emerging markets.
CEE POWER: Forecasts for an increase in wind power
generation and lower demand due to the weekend sent central and
southeastern European day-ahead power prices lower on Friday,
traders said.
O2: According to unnamed sources, a Chinese company could
buy into O2 Czech Republic telecommunications firm,
possibly closing the deal already in March, when China's
President Xi Jinping arrives for an official visit.
However, sources within the PPF financial group, majority
owner of O2 CR, said there was no done deal.
Lidove Noviny, Saturday, page 3
