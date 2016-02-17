PRAGUE, Feb 17 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet holds a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference scheduled at 13:00 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= GDP: The Czech economy grew last year at its fastest pace since 2007 thanks to record EU development funds and strong domestic demand and investments, although a surprise quarterly drop in the final three months pointed to slower growth ahead. Story: Related news: EU: Central European countries continue to see open issues in talks with Britain over child support payments and exclusion of immigrant workers from social benefits, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said after meeting European Council leader Donald Tusk on Tuesday. Story: Related news: MOZART: A long-lost composition by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri was performed for the first time on Tuesday after a musicologist discovered the piece in the reserve collection of the Czech national music museum. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's equities reversed early gains and its main currencies weakened on Tuesday after a meeting of oil producers failed to lift crude prices, triggering risk-averse behaviour among investors. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power prices fell on Tuesday due to rising renewable supply that offset an expected increase of demand due to colder temperatures, traders said. Story: Related news: ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate was flat at 2.06 percent in January, while the average volume of a single loan exceeded 2 million Czech crowns for the first time, data by Hypoindex showed. www.novinky.cz Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)