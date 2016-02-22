PRAGUE, Feb 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=============================== HAMILTON, Bermuda - Television group Central European Media Enterprises to release 2015 results before U.S. market hours. Conference call at 1400 GMT. Related news: ===========================NEWS================================= INTERVENTIONS: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Friday weakening the crown EURCZK= further would be the "first line of defense" if the bank needed to ease monetary policy. Story: Related news: TROOPS: The Czech Republic is ready to send around 100 soldiers to the eastern flank of NATO to help reinforce the Baltics and Poland and deter Russia, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said on Sunday. Story: Related news: EU: Forget Brexit. The real obstacle to deeper European integration is not the awkward British, whether they choose to stay in the European Union with a "special status" or leave. Story: Related news: SLOVAK BORDER: Slovakia will take measures to protect its border with Austria following Vienna's decision to cap the number of migrants travelling through its territory, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Friday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The crown stayed steady against the euro on Friday, sticking to its cap, even though a senior Czech central banker said weakening it would be the bank's "first line of defence". Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central and southeastern European day-ahead power plunged on Friday due to warm weather expected to crimp normally lower weekend demand and a jump in wind supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.013 27.013 0 -0.06 vs Dollar 24.303 24.334 0.13 2.24 Czech Equities 871.22 871.22 -0.83 -8.9 U.S. Equities 16,391.99 16,413.43 -0.13 -5.93 ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= PPF: Czech financial group PPF paid 109 million euros ($121.09 million) in 2014 to acquire 1.5 percent of its own shares from the majority shareholder, the richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner, valuing the group at roughly at 200 billion crowns ($8.23 billion). Euro, page 33 Reuters did not verify the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 0.9002 euros) ($1 = 24.3160 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)