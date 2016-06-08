UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, June 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== UNIPETROL: Unipetrol says received confirmation it is entitled to indemnity for loss of petrochemical steam cracker unit at Litvinov last year, no lower than $164 million. Story: Related stories: REUTERS SUMMIT - CHINA: Central and east European countries are competing for Chinese investment in everything from banking to beer, looking to lure firms in need of new markets whilst securing a foothold for their own products in the huge but difficult Chinese market. Story: Related stories: ** For more stories from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit: CENBANK: The Czech central bank (CNB) could use negative interest rates to discourage inflows of speculative capital if needed but it would not be the bank's main policy tool, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: EURO: None of the seven European Union countries obliged eventually to adopt the euro now meet the criteria to switch from their own currencies, the European Commission said in a report on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed to an 8-week high against the euro, lifted by optimism that a Polish bill on converting Swiss franc mortgages, to be announced on Tuesday, will harm banks less than expected. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.005 27.053 0.18 -0.03 vs Dollar 23.757 24.537 3.18 4.44 Czech Equities 895.2 895.2 0.33 -6.39 U.S. Equities 17,938.28 17,920.33 0.1 2.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he would look into the possibility of extending a loan to OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources . He said OKD could need up to a 400 million crown ($16.84 million) loan to fill gaps to the end of August. Pravo, page 4 GAMBLING: President Milos Zeman signed a new law with stricter conditions for the gambling sector. Pravo, page 4 * For a story on the law Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.7580 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources