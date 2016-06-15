PRAGUE, June 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== POLICE: Czech police will delay a planned merger of its top anti-corruption units by a month after talks on Tuesday with government officials aimed at cooling a row in the ruling centre-left coalition over the reforms. Story: Related stories: TELECOMS: The Czech telecoms regulator said the three existing operators have paid 2.64 billion crowns in an auction of 1800 and 2600 MHz spectrum. Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech banking sector's ability to deal with potential shocks is stronger than a year ago and banks could cope with a very strong recession in a worst-case scenario, the central bank said in a yearly health check of lenders on Tuesday. Highlighting one potential risk, the bank said in its annual financial stability report it would tighten mortgage lending rules from October due to "highly relaxed" conditions, although it did not see any overheating in home loans, which have been a strong driver of growth in recent years. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Poland led further declines in Central European assets on Tuesday due to worries of slower economic growth if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a June 23 referendum. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.033 27.03 -0.01 -0.13 vs Dollar 24.132 24.068 -0.27 2.93 Czech Equities 808.2 808.2 -1.24 -15.49 U.S. Equities 17,674.82 17,732.48 -0.33 1.43 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ UNIPETROL: Two employees of refiner Unipetrol were charged by police for negligent endangerment in relation to the blast at a steam cracker unit last August. Pravo, page 7 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.9100 Czech crowns) ($1 = 23.9980 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)