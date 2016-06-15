PRAGUE, June 15 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
POLICE: Czech police will delay a planned merger of its top
anti-corruption units by a month after talks on Tuesday with
government officials aimed at cooling a row in the ruling
centre-left coalition over the reforms.
Story: Related stories:
TELECOMS: The Czech telecoms regulator said the three
existing operators have paid 2.64 billion crowns in an auction
of 1800 and 2600 MHz spectrum.
Story: Related stories:
BANKS: The Czech banking sector's ability to deal with
potential shocks is stronger than a year ago and banks could
cope with a very strong recession in a worst-case scenario, the
central bank said in a yearly health check of lenders on
Tuesday.
Highlighting one potential risk, the bank said in its annual
financial stability report it would tighten mortgage lending
rules from October due to "highly relaxed" conditions, although
it did not see any overheating in home loans, which have been a
strong driver of growth in recent years.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Poland led further declines in Central European
assets on Tuesday due to worries of slower economic growth if
Britain decides to leave the European Union in a June 23
referendum.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.033 27.03 -0.01 -0.13
vs Dollar 24.132 24.068 -0.27 2.93
Czech Equities 808.2 808.2 -1.24 -15.49
U.S. Equities 17,674.82 17,732.48 -0.33 1.43
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
UNIPETROL: Two employees of refiner Unipetrol were
charged by police for negligent endangerment in relation to the
blast at a steam cracker unit last August.
Pravo, page 7
Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 23.9100 Czech crowns)
($1 = 23.9980 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)