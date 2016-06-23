PRAGUE, June 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets mostly made mild gains on Wednesday, buoyed by subsiding bookmakers' probabilities of a British exit from the European Union that would be likely to drive cash out of risky assets and towards safe havens. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.037 27.07 0.12 -0.14 vs Dollar 23.855 23.915 0.25 4.05 Czech Equities 852.05 852.05 1.16 -10.9 U.S. Equities 17,780.83 17,829.73 -0.27 2.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PRAZDROJ: Plzensky Prazdroj from the SABMiller group raised revenues by 3 percent to 14.4 billion crowns ($604.03 million) last year and its net profit rose by 5 percent to 3.7 billion crowns. E15, page 5 UNIPETROL: Unipetrol's main minority shareholder, Paulinino, is considering a call for an extraordinary shareholders' meeting as it does not agree with Unipetrol buying the loss-making Spolana chemical plant from its mother, Poland's PKN Orlen. Paulinino is convinced that this purchase limits Unipetrol's ability to pay higher dividend than the 5.52 crowns per share approved at the annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.8400 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)