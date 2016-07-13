PRAGUE, July 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR: Czech economic growth is strong and inflation should gradually rise towards its target, allowing the central bank stick to its plan of exiting its weak currency policy next year, the bank's new governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: C.BANK'S BENDA: Czech wage growth will accelerate into next year, pushing up prices and allowing the currency to be unpegged from the euro, a new central bank board member said in an interview. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Czech utility CEZ has launched arbitration seeking hundreds of millions of euros from Bulgaria for failure to protect its energy investments, it said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell and the forint eased as the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) announced measures to squeeze out funds from its three-month deposits to encourage local banks to buy government debt. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.042 27.006 -0.13 -0.16 vs Dollar 24.436 24.342 -0.39 1.71 Czech Equities 827.31 827.31 0.85 -13.49 U.S. Equities 18,347.67 18,226.93 0.66 5.29 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ MOCHOVCE: Skoda JS, part of Russian engineering group OMZ, signed a two year service deal with Rosatom for work on new blocks at Slovakia's Mochovce nuclear power plant. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)