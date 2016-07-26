PRAGUE, July 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== PILSNER URQUELL: U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing up for SABMiller's sale of its central and eastern European beer brands, with some seeking to join forces to snap up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), sources familiar with the matter said. Story: Related stories: CME: Central European Media Enterprises said its Q2 OIBDA increased 12 percent at constant rates to $53.6 million. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint firmed 0.2 percent early on Monday, inching towards its 200-day moving average before Tuesday's central bank rate meeting. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.002 27.019 0.06 -0.01 vs Dollar 24.504 24.625 0.49 1.44 Czech Equities 892.44 892.44 0.12 -6.68 U.S. Equities 18,493.06 18,570.85 -0.42 6.13 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ SKODA AUTO: Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is planning to enter the Iranian and South Korean markets in the future and is considering the U.S. and Canadian markets. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 OKD: The administrator of OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources, denied two claims totalling around 10 billion crowns from Ad Hoc Group (AHG), represented by Citibank. AHG is the majority owner of NWR. The administrator said AHG did not show that the claim ever came into existence. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)