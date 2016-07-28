PRAGUE, July 28 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
==========================NEWS==================================
O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: Net profit at fixed and mobile operator
O2 Czech Republic rose 4.3 percent to 1.31 billion
crowns ($53.25 million) in the second quarter, beating market
expectations.
OKD/NWR: The Czech government approved a 700 million crown
($29 million) loan to help keep afloat hard coal miner OKD, an
insolvent unit of New World Resources , the
prime minister and industry minister said on Wednesday.
FDI: The Czech government approved a deal with GE Aviation
on Wednesday for an investment in a new turboprop engine plant
that will cost an estimated 350 million euros ($384.76 million).
SKODA: VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto said H1 deliveries reached
569,400, the best first half in company history.
CEE MARKETS: Stocks of Polish Bank Pekao fell on
Wednesday after an unconfirmed media report that Italian
UniCredit is considering selling its entire stake.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.02 27.028 0.03 -0.08
vs Dollar 24.434 24.571 0.56 1.72
Czech Equities 893.42 893.42 0.45 -6.58
U.S. Equities 18,472.17 18,473.75 -0.01 6.01
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=====================PRESS DIGEST============================
EU: The Czech Republic will hold the European Union's
rotating presidency in the second half of 2022, according to an
updated schedule. Slovakia is the current holder of the
six-month post.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 6
O2 CR: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic
received a 4.5 million crown fine from the telecoms regulator
for unfair business practices in contracts.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
WAGES: The government approved an 8 percent pay rise for
teachers in the next school year, from September. Other state
workers will see an increase of 5 percent in November.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns)
