PRAGUE, July 28 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: Net profit at fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic rose 4.3 percent to 1.31 billion crowns ($53.25 million) in the second quarter, beating market expectations. Story: Related stories: OKD/NWR: The Czech government approved a 700 million crown ($29 million) loan to help keep afloat hard coal miner OKD, an insolvent unit of New World Resources , the prime minister and industry minister said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: FDI: The Czech government approved a deal with GE Aviation on Wednesday for an investment in a new turboprop engine plant that will cost an estimated 350 million euros ($384.76 million). Story: Related stories: SKODA: VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto said H1 deliveries reached 569,400, the best first half in company history. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Stocks of Polish Bank Pekao fell on Wednesday after an unconfirmed media report that Italian UniCredit is considering selling its entire stake. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.028 0.03 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.434 24.571 0.56 1.72 Czech Equities 893.42 893.42 0.45 -6.58 U.S. Equities 18,472.17 18,473.75 -0.01 6.01 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =====================PRESS DIGEST============================ EU: The Czech Republic will hold the European Union's rotating presidency in the second half of 2022, according to an updated schedule. Slovakia is the current holder of the six-month post. Hospodarske Noviny, page 6 O2 CR: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic received a 4.5 million crown fine from the telecoms regulator for unfair business practices in contracts. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 WAGES: The government approved an 8 percent pay rise for teachers in the next school year, from September. Other state workers will see an increase of 5 percent in November. Lidove Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)