==========================NEWS==================================
EPH: Enel has closed its disposal to EPH of 50
percent in the holding group owning a 66 percent stake in Slovak
electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne.
EU: The European Union seems to be falling in love with
itself and needs to use the time before Britain formally starts
divorce proceedings to create a new vision of Europe, Slovak
Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.
O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: The chief executive of O2 Czech Republic
said he expected the negative impact of roaming
regulation would be more visible in the following quarters.
CENBANK: All seven Czech central bank board members will
attend the Aug. 4 policy meeting, the bank said on Thursday.
SKODA: VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto said H1 revenue was up
10.8 percent to 7.1 billion euros.
CEE MARKETS: Emerging Europe's stocks fell and currencies
were little changed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left
U.S. interest rates unchanged and markets bet only one rate
increase was likely later in the year.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.023 27.033 0.04 -0.09
vs Dollar 24.409 24.366 -0.18 1.82
Czech Equities 887.26 887.26 -0.69 -7.22
U.S. Equities 18,456.35 18,472.17 -0.09 5.92
OKD: Investor Pavel Tykac and coal miners' unions have
broken off talks over a joint bid to buy OKD, the insolvent
mining unit of New World Resources. The union head said
they were not able to reach a deal over buying claims from NWR's
owners.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
ECONOMY: The Czech Banking Association lowered its growth
outlook to 2.3 percent in 2016 and 2.6 percent in 2017.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns)
