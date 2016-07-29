PRAGUE, July 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== EPH: Enel has closed its disposal to EPH of 50 percent in the holding group owning a 66 percent stake in Slovak electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne. Story: Related stories: EU: The European Union seems to be falling in love with itself and needs to use the time before Britain formally starts divorce proceedings to create a new vision of Europe, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: The chief executive of O2 Czech Republic said he expected the negative impact of roaming regulation would be more visible in the following quarters. Story: Related stories: * For Czech O2's second-quarter earnings: CENBANK: All seven Czech central bank board members will attend the Aug. 4 policy meeting, the bank said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: SKODA: VW's Czech unit Skoda Auto said H1 revenue was up 10.8 percent to 7.1 billion euros. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Emerging Europe's stocks fell and currencies were little changed on Thursday after the Federal Reserve left U.S. interest rates unchanged and markets bet only one rate increase was likely later in the year. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.023 27.033 0.04 -0.09 vs Dollar 24.409 24.366 -0.18 1.82 Czech Equities 887.26 887.26 -0.69 -7.22 U.S. Equities 18,456.35 18,472.17 -0.09 5.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =====================PRESS DIGEST============================ OKD: Investor Pavel Tykac and coal miners' unions have broken off talks over a joint bid to buy OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources. The union head said they were not able to reach a deal over buying claims from NWR's owners. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 ECONOMY: The Czech Banking Association lowered its growth outlook to 2.3 percent in 2016 and 2.6 percent in 2017. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)