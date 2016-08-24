PRAGUE, Aug 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BANKS: Czech central bank says adjusts individual capital buffers for systemically important banks, effective Jan 1, 2017 Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Shares in Polish state-run insurer PZU PZU.WA fell to a record low on Tuesday on a report it would hold talks to buy Bank Pekao PEO.WA from UniCredit CRDI.MI, a move investors worried could hurt future dividend payments. Story: Related stories: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ PROPERTY: American investors of L88 Investments won the first round in their struggle for the building hosting Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Prague, worth billions of crowns. The project has been financed by Wells Fargo, which has already mentioned the possibility of arbitration, should L88 lose the case. The court ruling is subject to appeal and the whole process can still last months before it is finally settled. Lidove Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)