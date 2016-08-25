PRAGUE, Aug 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens reports second-quarter net profit rose to 7.1 million euros ($8 mln) from 1.97 million euros a year ago. Story: Related stories: FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group reports first half gross win grew by 20 percent to 80.52 million euros Story: Related stories: INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's foreign assets grew by nearly a billion euros in the 10 days to Aug. 20, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday, suggesting the bank intervened markedly in the foreign exchange market to keep the crown from firming. Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech National Bank (CNB) will increase the amount of capital the country's main banks must hold in reserve to protect against systemic risk in the sector, the central bank said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks eased on Wednesday, bucking a rebound of Central European shares, due to a fall in the profits of insurer PZU PZU.WA and a decline in energy sector shares in Europe. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)