PRAGUE, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== OBITUARY: Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, whose seven gold medals made her the country's most decorated Olympic athlete, has died aged 74 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the head of the Czech Olympic Committee said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: The Czech economy is growing well and a pickup in inflation above target should allow the central bank to scrap its exchange rate floor in the middle of next year, a new central bank board member said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: WAGES: A jump in wages would benefit the Czech economy and help prepare the country for eventual adoption of the euro, new central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: O2: O2 Czech Republic said a court definitely dismissed legal action by Ceske Radiokomunikace. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty hit a 4-week low against the euro on Tuesday as Polish output data failed to quell speculation of a central bank rate cut. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.012 26.997 -0.06 -0.05 vs Dollar 24.262 24.215 -0.19 2.41 Czech Equities 858.83 858.83 0.69 -10.2 U.S. Equities 18,454.3 18,502.99 -0.26 5.91 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =============================PRESS DIGEST======================= GAS: The energy regulator plans to begin publishing indicative natural gas prices for customers on a quarterly basis. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 CARS: Czechoslovak Group will re-launch production of Avia trucks, aiming for hundreds of vehicles a year. Production could eventually rise to around 1,000 units annually. Pravo, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1160 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
