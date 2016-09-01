PRAGUE, Sept 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= EVENTS =============================== BUDGET: End-August budget data due at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT). PMI: August PMI will be released at 9.30 a.m. (0730 GMT). ==========================NEWS================================== OBITUARY: Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, whose seven gold medals made her the country's most decorated Olympic athlete, has died aged 74 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies steadied on Wednesday, shrugging off a plunge in investments in Hungary and Poland as U.S. job figures failed to give more impetus for a Federal reserve interest rate hike. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.019 27.009 -0.04 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.217 24.273 0.23 2.59 Czech Equities 859.14 859.14 0.04 -10.16 U.S. Equities 18,400.88 18,454.3 -0.29 5.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =============================PRESS DIGEST======================= PENSION FUNDS: Funds ask to be allowed to park assets at the central bank the same way that banks do. Most people save at funds with guaranteed above-zero return, which is creating problems at time when interest rates on the secondary market is negative. Banks have also started to charge large depositors. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CLASH OVER FINANCE MINISTER: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka called on Finance Minster Andrej Babis, head of a junior coalition partner, to leave the board of a German firm he owns to comply with conflict of interest law. Babis refused, saying the rule did not apply to boards at firms owned by the person in question. Pravo, page 1 RYANAIR: Ryanair will open connections from Prague to Sicily and Liverpool and start using Prague Airport as one of its bases. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 PENSIONS: The ruling coalition a greed to cap the pension age at 65 from 2030, instead of using a current formula that indefinitely raises the retirement age. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1160 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)