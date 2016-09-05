PRAGUE, Sept 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== ECONOMY: Czech gross domestic product expanded by 0.9 percent on a quarterly basis in the second quarter, matching an earlier flash estimate, as strong trade lifted most sectors of the economy, the statistics office said on Friday. Story: Related stories: APOLOGY: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis apologised on Friday after facing calls to quit over comments denying the existence of a World War Two concentration camp for Roma people. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European assets regained some ground on Friday after mixed U.S. payrolls data reduced the chances of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month, which could cut appetite for emerging markets assets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.053 0.12 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.164 24.537 1.52 2.8 Czech Equities 875.71 875.71 1.08 -8.43 U.S. Equities 18,491.96 18,419.3 0.39 6.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)