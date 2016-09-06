PRAGUE, Sept 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CENBANK: The Czech central bank could exit from its weak crown policy around the middle of 2017 even if inflation is still slightly below the bank's 2-percent target, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and equities firmed on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data lowered expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike, and Poland's central bank was seen keeping its own rates on hold later in the week. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.003 27.053 0.18 -0.02 vs Dollar 24.234 24.537 1.23 2.52 Czech Equities 880.84 880.84 0.59 -7.89 U.S. Equities 18,491.96 18,419.3 0.39 6.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =============================PRESS DIGEST======================= LOANS: The share of business loans in a foreign currency has exceeded 25 percent for the first time. An analyst said more firms are taking foreign currency loans, mostly in euros, with the expectation the crown will strengthen next year when the central bank exits its exchange rate floor. One bank spokesman said that euro financing was strongest in real estate. Euro, page 5 CEZ IN BULGARIA: Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev promised to help solve disputes that foreign energy firms, including Czech utility CEZ, have with authorities in Bulgaria. Plevneliev met on Monday with Czech President Milos Zeman in Prague. Pravo, page 13; for a pvs story: PENSION: The cabinet voted to cap the retirement age at 65. Lidove Noviny, page 4 CARS: New car sales rose 13 percent to 172,768 units in the January-August period. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)