UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, Sept 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== INTERVENTIONS: Czech inflation should at least hit the central bank's 2 percent target before the bank drops its exchange rate cap that keeps the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro, the bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: EUROS: The Czech Finance Ministry converted around 433 million euros to crowns through the central bank last month, accounting for only a fifth of the growth in the bank's foreign reserves that month and indicating the bank raised its euro buying in the market. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to near record lows on Thursday, outperforming other Central European markets, as a drop in inflation fuelled expectations of a central bank liquidity boost. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08 vs Dollar 23.955 24.537 2.37 3.64 Czech Equities 884.8 884.8 0.38 -7.48 U.S. Equities 18,479.91 18,526.14 -0.25 6.05 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =============================PRESS DIGEST======================= CARS: The Industry Ministry proposes a subsidy to owners of old cars who decide to let their vehicles go, a version of the so-called "scrappage bonus" introduced couple of years ago in countries like Germany. Government will debate the proposal on Monday, but Transportation Minister Dan Tok said there probably won't be a coalition consensus on the issue. Pravo, page 18 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources