PRAGUE, Sept 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

INFLATION: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in August, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.6 percent, in line with market expectations, statistics office data showed on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The zloty led a retreat of Central European currencies on Friday, hit by concerns that Moody's may downgrade Poland's credit rating later in the day as investors locked in recent broad-based gains.

CARS: The government will debate a bill on subsidies for purchasing cars with lower emissions, like those running on gas or electricity, and also a support for owners who decide to get rid of their old, emission-heavy vehicles - the "scrappage" fee. The support could make the natural-gas and electricity cars as affordable as the ordinary cars. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)