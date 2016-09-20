PRAGUE, Sept 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 38 billion crowns ($1.57 billion) worth of domestic government bonds in six primary auctions taking place in October as it ramps up borrowing to end the year, the ministry said on Monday. Story: Related stories: EPH: Vattenfall said it hoped to conclude an agreed sale of lignite assets in Germany to EPH during the autumn. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Budapest led a rise of Central European assets on Monday after Standard & Poor's unexpectedly upgraded Hungary's credit rating late on Friday, with its stocks jumping to a nine-year high. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.01 27.005 -0.02 -0.04 vs Dollar 24.178 24.189 0.05 2.75 Czech Equities 861.83 861.83 0.12 -9.88 U.S. Equities 18,120.17 18,123.8 -0.02 3.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= HEALTHCARE: The Czech medical chamber CLK meets this week to discuss the situation in healthcare, mainly a shortage of doctors and nurses. Its head said a fifth of all medical school graduates head abroad. He said hospitals are trying to find nearly 1,000 doctors. At the end of last year, 1,266 Czech doctors worked in Britain, 1,014 in Germany and 106 in Austria. Pravo, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.0260 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)