PRAGUE, Sept 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
CROWN: As Czech policymakers get closer to removing their
cap on the value of the country's currency, the crown, forwards
markets have started pricing in a Swiss franc-style sudden jump,
albeit with not quite so dramatic consequences.
Story: Related stories:
BUDGET: The Czech government approved the 2017 state budget
on Wednesday, sticking to plans to run a deficit of 60 billion
crowns ($2.48 billion) even as it sees chances to narrow this
year's gap to zero for the first time in two decades.
Story: Related stories:
CLIMATE DEAL: European Union environment ministers will try
next week to overcome an embarrassing delay in the bloc's
approval of the landmark Paris accord on global warming that
Europe has long championed, Slovakia said on Wednesday.
Story: Related stories:
ARTIST: A Prague court has released an exiled Russian
underground artist sought by Moscow and allowed him to stay in
the Czech Republic during extradition proceedings, a court
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Equities in Central Europe rebounded on
Wednesday, except in Poland where continuing concerns over a
possible constitutional crisis weighed on the country's assets.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.018 27.002 -0.06 -0.07
vs Dollar 24.08 24.215 0.56 3.14
Czech Equities 864.77 864.77 -0.09 -9.57
U.S. Equities 18,293.7 18,129.96 0.9 4.99
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
CEZ: Utility CEZ has not yet secured a syndicate
loan for financing a 9 billion crown coal-fired plant in
Montenegro, to be built by its Skoda Praha unit. Because of new
OECD rules for subsidizing coal-fired plants, CEZ has three
months to secure financing. A spokeswoman said the company
expected to meet its deadline.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
HEALTHCARE: Finance Minister Andrej Babis sent a letter to
the head of the Czech medical chamber, which has warned the
healthcare system is under-financed, in which Babis said that
current state spending of 6.7 percent of GDP is the highest in
history.
Pravo, page 3
UNIPETROL: Agrofert, the agriculture and food group owned by
Finance Minister Andrej Babis, failed in its appeal to the
Supreme Court over a lawsuit seeking damages from Poland's PKN
Orlen in its privatisation purchase of Czech refining
company Unipetrol.
Agrofert has not ruled out turning to the Constitutional
Court.
Pravo, page 19
STATE: The number of state workers has risen by 30,700 since
the centre-left government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka
took power at the start of 2014. The newspaper said the figure
is comparable to the size of Czech Post, one of the country's
biggest employers.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)