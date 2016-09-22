PRAGUE, Sept 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CROWN: As Czech policymakers get closer to removing their cap on the value of the country's currency, the crown, forwards markets have started pricing in a Swiss franc-style sudden jump, albeit with not quite so dramatic consequences. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: The Czech government approved the 2017 state budget on Wednesday, sticking to plans to run a deficit of 60 billion crowns ($2.48 billion) even as it sees chances to narrow this year's gap to zero for the first time in two decades. Story: Related stories: CLIMATE DEAL: European Union environment ministers will try next week to overcome an embarrassing delay in the bloc's approval of the landmark Paris accord on global warming that Europe has long championed, Slovakia said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: ARTIST: A Prague court has released an exiled Russian underground artist sought by Moscow and allowed him to stay in the Czech Republic during extradition proceedings, a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Equities in Central Europe rebounded on Wednesday, except in Poland where continuing concerns over a possible constitutional crisis weighed on the country's assets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.018 27.002 -0.06 -0.07 vs Dollar 24.08 24.215 0.56 3.14 Czech Equities 864.77 864.77 -0.09 -9.57 U.S. Equities 18,293.7 18,129.96 0.9 4.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CEZ: Utility CEZ has not yet secured a syndicate loan for financing a 9 billion crown coal-fired plant in Montenegro, to be built by its Skoda Praha unit. Because of new OECD rules for subsidizing coal-fired plants, CEZ has three months to secure financing. A spokeswoman said the company expected to meet its deadline. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 HEALTHCARE: Finance Minister Andrej Babis sent a letter to the head of the Czech medical chamber, which has warned the healthcare system is under-financed, in which Babis said that current state spending of 6.7 percent of GDP is the highest in history. Pravo, page 3 UNIPETROL: Agrofert, the agriculture and food group owned by Finance Minister Andrej Babis, failed in its appeal to the Supreme Court over a lawsuit seeking damages from Poland's PKN Orlen in its privatisation purchase of Czech refining company Unipetrol. Agrofert has not ruled out turning to the Constitutional Court. Pravo, page 19 STATE: The number of state workers has risen by 30,700 since the centre-left government of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka took power at the start of 2014. The newspaper said the figure is comparable to the size of Czech Post, one of the country's biggest employers. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)