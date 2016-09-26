PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
CARS: Czech car sales are likely to rise more than 10
percent to a record 260,000 vehicles in 2016, an official from
the Car Importers' Association (SDA) estimated on Friday.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks led a retreat of Central European
equities on Friday, after Poland's Prime Minister flagged a
government reshuffle which may include the finance minister.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.014 27.003 -0.04 -0.06
vs Dollar 24.064 24.067 0.01 3.21
Czech Equities 874.05 874.05 -0.21 -8.6
U.S. Equities 18,261.45 18,392.46 -0.71 4.8
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)