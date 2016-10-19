PRAGUE, Oct 19 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CARS: The Czech car industry increased production by 7.3 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2016, the Automotive Industry Association (SAP) said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CHINA: Czech ministers and senior parliamentarians held a private meeting with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday, risking upsetting China just as Prague is trying to boost ties with Beijing. By contrast, the country's four highest-ranking officials kept their distance from the meeting and issued a rare joint statement stressing that the Czech Republic accepted Tibet as part of China and wanted to maintain good bilateral relations. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The exact timing of exit from the Czech central bank's policy of weak exchange rate remains unknown, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl told an exporters' conference on Tuesday. He reiterated the bank's stance that the end of the policy would definitely not come before the second quarter of 2017, and that the bank saw the exit coming in mid-2017. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Romanian stocks and government bond prices eased on Tuesday after the Bucharest parliament passed a bill on the conversion of Swiss franc mortgages into leu at historically low rates, intensifying fears that bank costs will rise sharply. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.018 27.002 -0.06 -0.07 vs Dollar 24.578 24.577 0 1.14 Czech Equities 915.33 915.33 0.92 -4.29 U.S. Equities 18,161.94 18,086.4 0.42 4.23 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CETIN: Telecoms infrastructure group CETIN, owned by the richest Czech Petr Kellner's PPF group, is planning to issue bonds worth up to 2 billion euros. Pravo, page 21 MORTGAGE RATES: The average mortgage rate fell to a new low of 1.82 percent in September from 1.84 percent in August. Pravo, page 21 CARS: Skoda Auto, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker, has begun production of its new SUV Kodiaq. Deliveries begin in February. Pravo, page 4 BANKS: Czech Post picked KBC's CSOB bank to continue to provide banking services at its branches. Pravo, page 21 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)