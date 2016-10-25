PRAGUE, Oct 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== O2 CR: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic said on Tuesday it would propose paying out part of its share premium on top of a 2016 dividend. Story: Related stories: CME: Central European Media Enterprises reported a revenue rise of 8 percent in the third quarter. Story: Related stories: TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ will take Temelin nuclear power plant's Unit 2 offline at the end of the year for further repairs on the turbine, CTK news agency reported on Monday. Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech central bank has withdrawn the licence of ERB Bank, a small Russian-owned lender operating in the Czech market, citing violations of exposure rules relating to bond investments, poor risk management and lack of controls. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Czech crown forwards surged on Monday due to speculation that the currency would strengthen sharply once the bank ends its weak crown policy. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 26.999 27.018 0.07 0 vs Dollar 24.806 24.793 -0.05 0.22 Czech Equities 935.36 935.36 0.76 -2.19 U.S. Equities 18,223.03 18,145.71 0.43 4.58 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= CHINA: China is asking to get a Czech government guarantee for a Chinese firm to get a no-bid contract to build a new block at CEZ's Dukovany nuclear power plant, Hospodarske Noviny reported, citing unnamed sources. Industry Minister Jan Mladek told the newspaper that would be unacceptable and said the cabinet would not back away from intention to hold a tender. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 CEFC: Investment group Penta is planning to sell its Florentinum office building in the centre of Prague to Chinese company CEFC, which has acquired a number of assets in the Czech Republic, for 280 million euros, according to sources. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)