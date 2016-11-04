PRAGUE, Nov 4 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank stuck on Thursday to its intention of scrapping its crown exchange rate cap in the middle of 2017 as forecasts showed inflation returning to target next year with the help of a strengthening economy. Story: Related stories: KB: Komercni Banka plans to pay a lower dividend for 2016 because of higher capital requirements and said on Thursday it would assess future payouts each year. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's Richter GDRB.BUjumped 2.1 percent on Thursday on stronger than expected third-quarter earnings, but uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept Central European currencies rangebound. Story: Related stories: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= MORTGAGES: Czechs owed a record 740 billion crowns in mortgage loans as of the end of September, but the market looks to be near its peak, according to UniCredit's Czech branch chief executive Jiri Kunert. He expects the mortgage market to decline by around 10 percent next year, mainly because vast majority of those who could afford such loan already have one. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 HEATING: EPH financial group plans to swap its stake at Prague's municipal services company for the capital's share in its heating firm, Prazska Teplarenska. The transaction could be worth around 1 billion crowns ($41.06 million), the paper said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 SKODA TRANSPORTATION: China's CRRC industrial group is interested in a complete takeover of Skoda Transportation, according to a source quoted by the paper. Lidove Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.3540 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)