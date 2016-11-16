PRAGUE, Nov 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== ECONOMY: Czech growth slowed in the third quarter as industrial output dragged, potentially making it harder for the central bank to exit its weak crown policy as soon as it hopes, in mid-2017. Story: Related stories: DEFAMATION: A group of Czech lawmakers, including some from the ruling coalition, have proposed making defamation of the president a criminal offence, a sensitive move in a country where such a law was used to lock up dissidents during the communist era. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European government bonds gained on Tuesday after weeks of decline, as euro zone and U.S. debt prices also rebounded. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.008 27.027 0.07 -0.04 vs Dollar 25.189 25.165 -0.1 -1.32 Czech Equities 904.68 904.68 -0.05 -5.4 U.S. Equities 18,923.06 18,868.69 0.29 8.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= MORTGAGES: The average mortgage rate decreased to 1.80 percent in October from 1.82 percent in the previous months, data from Hypoindex showed. The overall volume of mortgages also dropped. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)