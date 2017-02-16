PRAGUE, Feb 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEZ-SKODA: Two of the biggest Czech companies - power group CEZ and carmaker Skoda, owned by Volkswagen - will invest together in developing electric cars, CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes told newspaper Hospodarske Noviny. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad grew by 97.4 billion crowns, or 3.61 billion euros, in the first 10 days of February, balance sheet data showed on Wednesday. The bank's foreign assets growth has served as a rough guide to its purchases of foreign currency on the market to keep the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro. The data can be affected by other transactions such as inflow of EU subsidies. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Budapest stocks hit a record high on Wednesday as Central European equities rose with other markets on the prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next month. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 27.001 27.019 0.07 0.02 vs Dollar 25.462 25.625 0.64 0.73 Czech Equities 972.83 972.83 0.67 5.56 U.S. Equities 20,611.86 20,504.41 0.52 4.3 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================== OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said the state should only bid to buy insolvent hard coal miner OKD if no private investors make an offer, a reaction to unions' calls for the government to bid for the group. Pravo, page 19 CEZ: Industry Minister Jan Mladek supports efforts for CEZ to seek an exemption from the EU Commission to avoid a public tender for the expansion of the Dukovany nuclear plant. Pravo, page 19 OSCE: The Czech Republic will put forward Stefan Fule, a former EU commissioner and diplomat, as its candidate to head the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)