UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, April 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt rose to 1.789 trillion crowns ($71.1 billion) at the end of March, the highest level on record, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. Story: Related stories: CROWN: The Czech central bank will leave the foreign exchange market to find a rate for the crown it considers proper, which is a process that can take weeks or months, the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok told the Respekt weekly in an interview due to be published on Monday. Story: Related stories: TAKE A LOOK on interventions KIWI: Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies hovered near multi-week lows on Friday due to fears that an anti-EU candidate may win the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday. Story: Related stories: =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ FIGHTER JETS: Iraq could by six more L-159 subsonic fighter jets made by Aero Vodochody, Deputy Defence Minister Tomas Kuchta said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources