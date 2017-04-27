PRAGUE, April 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== UNIPETROL: Refining group Unipetrol's Q1 net profit rose to CZK 2.83 billion ($114.86 million), versus a loss of CZK 25 million in Q4/16 and CZK 2.62 billion profit in Q4/16 Story: Related stories: CEZ-POCERADY: Czech energy group Czech Coal has told rival electricity producer CEZ it will walk away from a deal to buy the 1,000 megawatt Pocerady power plant unless CEZ approves the transaction by the end of this month, a Czech Coal unit said in a letter to CEZ seen by Reuters on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEZ-BULGARIA: CEZ has received several offers for its Bulgarian assets, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, the next step in the Czech utility's push to offload its Balkan assets. CEZ declined to provide other details other than describing several bids as "interesting" but a source familiar with the process told Reuters central Europe's biggest utility had received at least six offers. Story: Related stories: CME: Shares in Central European Media Enterprises (CME) soared to a 3-1/2 year high on Wednesday after the broadcaster reported estimate-beating profit and forecast double-digit growth for 2017. Story: Related stories: UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol's board proposed paying a 8.30 crown per share dividend for 2016, the company said on Wednesday, higher than the previous year as it looks to introduce a payout policy with systematic increases in the future. Story: Related stories: FORTUNA: Penta Investments, the biggest shareholder in Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group , does not plan to change the price of 98.69 crowns ($4.00) a share it has offered minority shareholders in a buyout. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.883 26.956 0.27 0.46 vs Dollar 24.644 24.744 0.4 3.91 Czech Equities 998.74 998.74 0.58 8.37 U.S. Equities 20,975.09 20,996.12 -0.1 6.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ URANIUM: Mining of uranium at the Rozna 1 mine, started in 1946, official ends on Thursday. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)