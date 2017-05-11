PRAGUE, May 11 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ CEZP.PR firmed up its
adjusted net profit forecast for 2017 at 17 billion Czech crowns
($697 million) on Thursday after its first-quarter net profit
beat market expectations.
MONETA: Moneta Money Bank said it was targeting
to deliver consolidated profit after tax of at least CZK 3.5
billion in 2017, up from a previous target of at least CZK 3.4
billion
FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group said total
amounts staked in Q1 increased by 20.1 percent to EUR 302.2
million while EBITDA fell 36.3 percent to EUR 3.0 million.
PEGAS: Pegas Nonwovens said first-quarter net
profit rose to EUR 3.7 million
GOVERNMENT: All three parties in the Czech ruling coalition
want to keep the cabinet afloat until an October election, party
officials said on Wednesday, despite a row over the fate of
Finance Minister Andrej Babis that has rocked the government.
President Milos Zeman met leaders from all the three parties
on Wednesday evening, before leaving for a week-long trip to
China on Thursday, but the meeting brought no breakthrough.
INFLATION: Czech inflation fell back to the central bank's
target of an annual rate of 2.0 percent in April as growth in
fuel and food prices slowed, less than a month after
policymakers ended their policy of keeping the crown weak.
TELECOMS: Czech telecoms regulator CTU said seven groups
show interest in auction for 3.7 GHz frequencies
CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown reversed some early
strengthening and Hungarian government bonds firmed on Wednesday
after the two countries released lower-than-anticipated
inflation figures for April.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 26.544 26.626 0.31 1.71
vs Dollar 24.396 24.458 0.25 4.88
Czech Equities 1,010.02 1,010.02 -0.09 9.59
U.S. Equities 20,943.11 20,975.78 -0.16 5.97
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
OPERATORS: Mobile operators are improving their data offers
to customers as Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's social
democrats are pushing through a bill in parliament which would
open the Czech market to more competition.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 5
FOOTBALL: Owners of Czech top-division football clubs are
looking for a new chairman of the Football Association after the
current chief, Miroslav Pelta, ended in custody over alleged
fixing of state subsidies worth tens of millions of crowns.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)