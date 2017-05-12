PRAGUE, May 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Thursday he would turn to the Constitutional Court to decide whether he must dismiss Finance Minister Andrej Babis as requested by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka. Story: Related stories: CEE BANKS: A falling stock of bad loans has brightened the outlook for banks operating in emerging Europe, a report from the Vienna Initiative said on Thursday, adding that the funding pullback seen after 2008 was likely at an end. Story: Related stories: SLOVAK ENERGY: Slovakia wants greater control of strategic companies, starting with plans for an energy industry holding company to house all shares the state owns in key energy companies and possibly to buy new ones, Economy Minister Peter Ziga said on Thursday. Story: Related stories: KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko said its first-quarter revenue dropped 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1.344 billion crowns ($54.99 million). Story: Related stories: COURT: A Czech court adjourned a hearing on Thursday in an extradition tug of war over Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin, whom the United States want to try for hacking social networks including LinkedIn and whom Russia accuses of a minor cyber theft. Story: Related stories: MONETA: Czech lender Moneta Money Bank is committed to paying high dividends to work off excess capital but an extraordinary interim payout looks unlikely this year, its chief executive said on Thursday after the bank raised its 2017 profit outlook. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ on Thursday firmed up its net profit forecast for 2017, getting nearly the full amount that had been expected from severing ties with Hungarian group MOL . Story: Related stories: CSOB: KBC's Czech bank CSOB said Q1 net profit rose 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million). Story: Related stories: SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen said April deliveries reached 97,300, above a record April result of 97,200 seen in 2016. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Stocks hit a nine-year high in Bucharest and a 20-month high in Prague on Thursday as Central European equities were buoyed by corporate earnings reports and a major IPO in Romania. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.575 26.556 -0.07 1.6 vs Dollar 24.425 24.454 0.12 4.77 Czech Equities 1,012.81 1,012.81 0.28 9.9 U.S. Equities 20,919.42 20,943.11 -0.11 5.85 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ TOURISM: The number of guests staying in hotels, bed&breakfasts or camps rose by 11 percent in the first quarter to 3.6 million, the statistics office said. E15, page 6 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)