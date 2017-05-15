PRAGUE, May 15 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said he would tell coalition partners on Monday morning whether he would accept a proposed replacement for the finance minister whose disputed dismissal has shaken the government only five months before elections. Story: Related stories: COALITION: Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday his deputy Alena Schillerova should replace him, proposing her appointment as a way out of a row that has destabilised the government. Story: Related stories: RATES: The crown currency is the main uncertainty for the Czech central bank's inflation outlook and there would be greater room to tighten monetary conditions with interest rates if it remained weaker than forecast, minutes of the bank's May 4 showed. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main stock indices tested multi-year highs on Friday as first-quarter corporate reports showed a rise in profits and an optimistic picture about the region's economies. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.545 26.558 0.05 1.71 vs Dollar 24.268 24.334 0.27 5.38 Czech Equities 1,017.96 1,017.96 0.51 10.45 U.S. Equities 20,896.61 20,919.42 -0.11 5.74 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ TIRES: China's Linglong Tire will soon start negotiations on a plant it could build in the Czech Republic, Industry Minister Jiri Havlicek said. The investment could be worth single digit of billions of crowns. E15, page 7 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)