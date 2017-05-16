UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PRAGUE, May 16 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== IMF: Czech economic growth will pick up to 3 percent in 2017, driven by domestic demand, while public finances should show a second year of surplus, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. Story: Related stories: GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka rejected his coalition partner's nominee for finance minister on Monday, extending a confrontation between the country's two strongest political parties months before a general election. Story: Related stories: CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a surplus of 31.2 billion crowns ($1.29 billion) in March, higher than expected, central bank data showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday on expectations that first-quarter regional economic output data due on Tuesday will show robust growth, though profit-taking caused some retreat in the region's stock markets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.465 26.456 -0.03 2.01 vs Dollar 24.03 24.095 0.27 6.31 Czech Equities 1,020.51 1,020.51 0.25 10.73 U.S. Equities 20,981.94 20,896.61 0.41 6.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ GOVERNMENT: The ANO movement of Finance Minister Andrej Babis might quit the government if its leader were to be replaced at the helm of Finance Ministry by a person from another party, ANO Deputy Chairman and Environment Minister Richard Brabec told the paper. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
