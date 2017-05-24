PRAGUE, May 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== PRAGUE - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Ivan Pilny as the new finance minister at 5:00 p.m. local time (1500 GMT). The former Microsoft executive will replace Andrej Babis, whose dismissal, demanded by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, had sparked a row in the centre-left government. The appointment of Pilny ends the conflict, allowing the three-party cabinet to rule until an election in October. Pvs story: Related stories: =========================NEWS=================================== REUTERS SUMMIT - KIWI: Czech online travel agency Kiwi.com is in talks with potential venture capital or strategic partners to help it reach top spot in the 1.3 trillion euro ($1.46 trillion) market. Story: Related stories: REUTERS SUMMIT - FUNDS: The Czech central bank is likely the first in line in central Europe to start lifting interest rates and looks to be prepping the market for a move this year, faster than expected, the head of Erste Group Bank's Czech asset management company said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: ++++++++++ ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here ++++++++++ CEE TECH: Tech entrepreneurs in central and southeastern European, many of whom already have experience of launching their own businesses, are now having more success at enticing global investors the second time around. Story: Related stories: CARS: Carmakers in four central European countries will be short of 100,000 skilled workers in coming years, automotive industry associations from Slovakia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group said it successfully closed the acquisition of the 100 percent share in Hattrick Sports. Story: Related stories: TELECOMS: Czech telecoms regulator CTU says six firms will take part in an auction of 3.7 GHz frequencies. Companies include: Vodafone Czech Republic , T-Mobile Czech Republic , PODA a.s., Suntel Net s.r.o., O2 Czech Republic , Nordic Telecom 5G a.s. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds rose on Tuesday as the central bank reaffirmed its dovish message after its meeting, saying it was ready to ease policy further if warranted by inflation trends. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.436 26.476 0.15 2.11 vs Dollar 23.64 23.553 -0.37 7.83 Czech Equities 1,007.91 1,007.91 -0.89 9.36 U.S. Equities 20,937.91 20,894.83 0.21 5.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= TELECOMS: Lawmakers will hold final debate on a telecoms law that politicians say aim to give more rights to consumers and cut mobile data prices. The main three operators - O2 Czech Republic , Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile and Vodafone - have offered to adopt the new consumer rules no matter how the bill is voted in exchange for removing a measure raising fines to a revenue-based system. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13; pvs story: (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)