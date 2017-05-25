PRAGUE, May 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
REUTERS SUMMIT - RATES: Hungary and Poland will keep
monetary policy loose through to 2018, shrugging off rising
inflation, while the Czech central bank may be the region's
first to tighten later this year, rate setters told the Reuters
Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit.
** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe
Investment Summit, click here
POLITICS: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Ivan Pilny
as finance minister on Wednesday, ending a political spat that
nearly brought down the government just months before an
election.
DUKOVANY: CEZ said Dukovany nuclear plant unit 1
would end a shutdown Wednesday evening and start delivering
power.
TELECOMS: The Czech lower house of parliament approved a
telecoms bill on Wednesday that opens the way for higher fines
for operators and boosts customer rights, getting through a
major piece of legislation before an October election.
CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds strengthened on
Wednesday after the central bank said that it would offer
interest rate swaps which could make bond buying more attractive
to commercial banks.
POLITICS: The two main government parties both lost support
in a May opinion poll from Median, according to Seznam Zpravy
news website.
The poll was taken during the government crisis this month
and showed Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats
lost support more than ex-Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO
party, helping widen ANO's lead before October elections.
here
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)