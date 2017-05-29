PRAGUE, May 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group's majority shareholder Penta will raise its offer price in a voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday, CTK news agency reported. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: Using macroprudential tools such as loan-to-volume or debt servicing-to-income ratios seems more beneficial than raising interest rates to tame real estate lending, central bank Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in an article published on Friday. Story: Related stories: FIGHTER JETS: Sweden's Saab is hopeful that Croatia could enter the market for fighter jets sooner rather than later, opening up another sales prospect for its Gripen aircraft, a company executive said on Saturday. He also said Saab remained confident it would hold talks on buying or leasing jets in both Slovakia and Bulgaria. Story: Related stories: NORD STREAM 2: A top European Commission official said on Friday European Union members would be asked within days to give the bloc's executive a mandate to negotiate with Russia over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has bitterly divided the bloc. Story: Related stories: NATO: Central European governments expressed optimism on Friday that the United States remained committed to NATO even though President Donald Trump did not mention the military alliance's defence commitment set out in its founding treaty this week. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies moved in narrow ranges in early Friday trading and stocks were mildly stronger as investors expected U.S. data later in the day to give a clearer direction to flows. Story: Related stories: REUTERS SUMMIT-BANKING: Several smaller cross-border banking mergers remain in the pipeline in central Europe as some western European lenders retreat from the region, although the immediate pressure to do deals has eased thanks to stronger local economies. Story: Related stories: * Take A Look at other stories: ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.5900 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)