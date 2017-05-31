UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PRAGUE, May 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== HACKER: A Czech court ruled on Tuesday a Russian citizen can be extradited to either the United States, where he is accused of hacking social networks including LinkedIn, or to Russia where he faces a lesser charge of cyber theft. Story: Related stories: PRESIDENT: Czech President Milos Zeman's approval rating plummeted in May, a survey showed on Tuesday, as his role in a messy government row took its political toll ahead of upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: There is no urgent reason for the Czech central bank to hurry to raise interest rates, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a retreat in central European shares as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits from the multi-year highs of recent weeks. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.462 26.458 -0.02 2.02 vs Dollar 23.664 23.682 0.08 7.74 Czech Equities 1,006.15 1,006.15 -0.67 9.17 U.S. Equities 21,029.47 21,080.28 -0.24 6.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= SMOKING: A smoking ban came into effect in Czech pubs, bars and restaurants. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
