UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PRAGUE, June 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== SMOKING: Pubs in the Czech capital Prague filled up on Tuesday night and some held special events as smokers lit up for the last time before a ban on smoking in bars and restaurants took effect. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The share of non-residents' holdings in Czech domestic government bonds edged down to 45.44 percent in April, from 47.26 percent in March, after the central bank set the crown free from a currency cap that had been in place since 2013. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Poland's 10-year government bond price hit a 7-month high and the zloty steadied, after May figures from Central Europe's biggest economy showed lower than expected inflation in the second month in a row. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.337 26.432 0.36 2.48 vs Dollar 23.425 23.534 0.46 8.67 Czech Equities 1,002.38 1,002.38 -0.37 8.76 U.S. Equities 21,008.65 21,029.47 -0.1 6.31 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= O2: Roaming services for O2 Czech Republic were down for around 30 hours from Tuesday afternoon, which was attributed to network problems with infrastructure operator Cetin. Lidove Noviny, page 1 TOBACCO TAX: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said the government will continue with gradually raising the excise tax on tobacco. Companies, though, would like the country to take a break now that the Czech central bank has ended a weak crown policy, allowing the currency to firm. Pravo, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources