PRAGUE, June 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed an 18.71 billion crown ($797.73 million) deficit at the end of May, falling from a surplus a year ago mainly due to a sharp drop in the inflow of EU subsidies, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday. The first deficit since December 2015 compares with a 22.4 billion surplus a year ago, when the country was receiving big refunds from the European Union covering investment projects from the previous budget period of 2007-2013. Story: Related stories: EURO: The Czech Republic should not adopt the euro because it would "bring nothing good," former finance minister Andrej Babis, the front-runner for October's general election, said in an interview published on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE FX POLL: Gains by most central European currencies in May only the Czech crown with room to rise in the next 12 months, and the Romanian leu may recover, a monthly Reuters survey of 35 analysts showed on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The forint strengthened on Thursday after Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to a record high in May, underpinning that strong manufacturing growth continues in Central Europe. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.322 27.018 2.58 2.54 vs Dollar 23.455 24.998 6.17 8.55 Czech Equities 1,006.08 1,006.08 0.37 9.17 U.S. Equities 21,144.18 21,008.65 0.65 6.99 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= CEZ: Energy group Czech Coal's owner Pavel Tykac said the company would not try again to make a bid for CEZ's Pocerady coal-fired power plant before a sell option for CEZ comes in 2019. CEZ's supervisory board rejected last month a Czech Coal offer and Tykac said it would not make sense for another bid. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12; pvs story: O2: A roaming outage on Tuesday and Wednesday for O2 Czech Republic customers was not due to a hacker attack but a software glitch in infrastructure operator Cetin's network. Pravo, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)