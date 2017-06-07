UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PRAGUE, June 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== SOCCER: The chairman of the Czech Football Association (FACR), Miroslav Pelta, who is currently in police custody on charges of mishandling state subsidies, has resigned, a FACR spokesman said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEZ: CEZ said it entered France's renewable energy market by purchasing nine wind farms which are in an advanced stage of development. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks fell on Tuesday despite a rare initial public offering (IPO) announced in Budapest, ahead of elections in Britain and France and as some Arab states severed ties with Qatar. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.306 27.018 2.64 2.6 vs Dollar 23.352 24.998 6.58 8.95 Czech Equities 1,005.96 1,005.96 -0.19 9.15 U.S. Equities 21,136.23 21,184.04 -0.23 6.95 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST=========================== TELECOMS: O2 Czech Republic will begin offering new plans with more data. It will offer a new unlimited calling plan from June 15 for 849 crowns per month, with 6GB of data. A plan with 20GB will cost 1,699 crowns. Pravo, page 17 CARS: Revenue at car sector companies rose 12 percent last year, reaching more than 1 trillion crowns ($42.85 billion) for the first time, according to the AutoSap association. The sector comprising car makers and parts makers accounts for a fifth of gross domestic product while 85 percent of its production is exported. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.3380 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
