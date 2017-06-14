PRAGUE, June 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CENBANK: The Czech central bank does not need to hurry with an interest rate hike as the crown firms, raising the chance of shifting a rise to later in the second half of the year if the trend continues, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: BANKS: The Czech central bank said it was doubling the amount of money domestic banks must put aside as a precaution for hard times from July next year because of rapid credit growth. The move comes as a bill allowing the central bank to make lenders cap loans, if needed, is at risk of failing in parliament, drawing sharp criticism from the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: MIGRANTS: The European Commission launched a legal case on Tuesday against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for refusing to take in asylum seekers, ratcheting up a bitter feud within the 28-nation bloc about how to deal with migration. Story: Related stories: FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group shares hit their highest since the opening price on March 5, 2015 - the day company announced it expected decline in 2015 core earnings and put its dividend policy under review, sending shares sinking. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown jumped to its strongest level against the euro since the central bank (CNB) removed its currency cap two months ago, supported by figures showing a surprise current account surplus in April and a buy recommendation from Citigroup. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.153 26.163 0.04 3.16 vs Dollar 23.292 23.331 0.17 9.19 Czech Equities 1,001.3 1,001.3 -0.31 8.65 U.S. Equities 21,328.47 21,235.67 0.44 7.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ RETAIL: Electronics retailers Datart and HP Tronic will merge, giving the new firm combined annual revenue of 14 billion crowns, just behind market leader Alza.cz with revenue of 17.4 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)