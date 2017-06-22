UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
PRAGUE, June 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== VW-SLOVAKIA: Volkswagen AG's Slovak unit and unions paused seven-hour negotiations on a wage deal on Wednesday night as a strike continued into its third day, union chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Electric utility CEZ's shareholders meeting approved a dividend of 33 crowns per share. Story: Related stories: KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko AGM approved CZK 13.50/share dividend as proposed Story: Related stories: CENBANK: A strengthening Czech crown may lead to a slower rise of interest rates, possibly pushing a move beyond the third quarter projected in the central bank's latest economic outlook, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: EPH: Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica , has agreed to sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to a subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH for 318 million pounds ($401 million), the company said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu firmed up to 0.2 percent on Wednesday, edging away from 4-1/2-year lows, as Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu's dismissal in a parliamentary no-confidence vote raised prospects of a stable governing majority. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.282 26.254 -0.11 2.68 vs Dollar 23.514 23.535 0.09 8.32 Czech Equities 994.97 994.97 -0.32 7.96 U.S. Equities 21,410.03 21,467.14 -0.27 8.34 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ STATE FINANCES: State coffers will receive 12.4 billion crowns in dividends from its 70 percent stake in utility CEZ , 2.5 billion crowns less than last year. Shareholders approved a 33 crown a share dividend, down from 40 crowns paid in previous years. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
