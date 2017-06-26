PRAGUE, June 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== VW: Volkswagen's Slovak unit said on Sunday it had reached a wage deal with a trade union to end a six-day strike that has hit production at the country's biggest private employer. Story: Related stories: MACRON: French President Emmanuel Macron and four eastern European Union leaders sought to smooth relations on Friday after publicly trading barbs over jobs and democratic values. Macron, in power for little more than a month, has vowed to protect French workers from what he sees as "social dumping", in which companies employ cheaper labour, and unfair competition from the poorer eastern European states. Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic say they should be allowed to compete on lower prices - just as more developed western EU nations compete on quality products and know-how - to catch up after decades of communist stagnation. Story: Related stories: EBA: With little support for a European Union-backed bad bank to clean up the huge pile of soured loans in Europe, national authorities should at least get a common blueprint to deal with the problem, the banking sector watchdog's head said on Friday. Speaking on the sidelines of a consumer protection conference in Prague, EBA Chairman Andrea Enria said there remained a misperception that the bad loan problem was only concentrated in a few countries. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu regained some ground and stabilized on Friday after the ruling Social Democrats toppled their prime minister this week and now plan to form a new government. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.253 26.29 0.14 2.79 vs Dollar 23.467 23.516 0.21 8.5 Czech Equities 980.68 980.68 -0.77 6.41 U.S. Equities 21,394.76 21,397.29 -0.01 8.26 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ CENBANK: Central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl defended the bank's steps to get ahead of strong credit growth in the mortgage sector. He said critics say the bank is trying to put out a fire it started but said this is a false argument as nothing is 'burning, so it is not necessary to put it out'. He said the bank is only warning about the risks of a fire in the mortgage market and working toward its prevention. Hospodarske Noviny, page 8 ZOOT: Online fashion retailer Zoot aims to raise 150 million crowns with the issue of a bond due 2021. E15, page 6 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)